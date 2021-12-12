Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Sunday, informed the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake hit at 6:56 pm today with a depth of 19 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 18:56:20 IST, Lat: 30.00 & Long: 70.10, Depth: 19 Km, Location: 381km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," NCS said in a tweet.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor