Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Mizoram's Thenzawl

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted southeast of Thenzawl in Mizoram in the early hours of Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 12 kilometres and occurred at around 5.15 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 26-11-2021, 05:15:38 IST, Lat: 22.77 & Long: 93.23, Depth: 12 Km, Location: 73km SE of Thenzawl, Mizoram India," NCS tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor