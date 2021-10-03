Earthquake with 4.1 magnitude hits Jharkhand

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Singhbhum in Jharkhand on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The earthquake occurred at 14.22 pm with a depth of 10 kilometres at the Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, according to NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 03-10-2021, 14:22:28 IST, Lat: 22.28 & Long: 85.63, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: District Singhbhum, Jharkhand," NCS tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor