Earthquake with 4.1 magnitude hits Jharkhand
By ANI | Published: October 3, 2021 04:22 PM2021-10-03T16:22:44+5:302021-10-03T16:30:07+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Singhbhum in Jharkhand on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology informed.
The earthquake occurred at 14.22 pm with a depth of 10 kilometres at the Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, according to NCS.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 03-10-2021, 14:22:28 IST, Lat: 22.28 & Long: 85.63, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: District Singhbhum, Jharkhand," NCS tweeted.
( With inputs from ANI )
