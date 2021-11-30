Earthquake with magnitude 5.4 on Richter Scale hits Sikkim's Lachung
By ANI | Published: November 30, 2021 09:52 PM2021-11-30T21:52:23+5:302021-11-30T22:00:07+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim on Tuesday, said National Centre for Seismology.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim on Tuesday, said National Centre for Seismology.
The earthquake occurred at 7:23 pm on Tuesday.
"An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim today at 7:23 pm," said National Centre for Seismology.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app