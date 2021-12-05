Eastern Naval Command organises 'High Tea' to commemorate Navy Day

The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta on Saturday hosted a 'High Tea' as a part of Navy Day celebrations at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

The event was attended by Senior Officials from the civil administration, veterans and naval personnel at Naval Institute 'Tarang'.

As per the press release of the Eastern Naval Command, the occasion was also utilised to screen the Indian Navy Telefilm showcasing various facets of the Indian Navy to the guests.

The country celebrates December 4 every year as Navy Day in commemoration of Operation Trident when the ships of the Indian Navy delivered a lethal and powerful missiles attack on Karachi harbour, paving way for a great victory for India during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and in memory of those who made supreme sacrifice.

This year, the Nation is also celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the victory of the 1971 war as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor