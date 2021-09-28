ED arrests close aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavna Gawali in money laundering case
By ANI | Published: September 28, 2021 11:15 AM2021-09-28T11:15:14+5:302021-09-28T11:25:02+5:30
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Saeed Khan, a close aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavna Gawli in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app