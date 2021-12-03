ED attaches properties worth Rs 76 lakh belonging to Ameer Ahmed Kogaluru, others under money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 76 lakh belonging to Ameer Ahmed Kogaluru and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

As per the statement by ED, "The attached assets include 7 house-sites, 3 plots of agricultural land situated at various places in Davanagere District of Karnataka state,1 house property situated in Mysuru, Karnataka and movable property of Rs. 36.28 lakh in the form of cash, FD etc."

ED initiated money laundering investigations on the basis of FIR and charge-sheet filed by the CID Police, AP against Ameer Ahmed Kogaluru and others.

Money laundering investigation carried out so far has revealed that Ameer Ahmed Kogaluru and others conspired to leak the question paper of the Andhra Pradesh Post-Graduate Medical Entrance Test-2014 conducted by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, and made money by way of making the leaked question paper available to some PG seat aspirants.

The investigation established that these 11 immovable properties and Rs 36.28 lakh worth cash/FD etc. were illegally acquired from the proceeds of crime generated in the crime of leakage of the APPGMET-2014 Question Paper and accordingly the same has been attached under PMLA.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

