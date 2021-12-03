ED confiscates agricultural land worth Rs 1.76 cr of ex-director of private company

Enforcement Directorate on Friday has confiscated agricultural land measuring 4.26 acres worth Rs 1.76 Crore of an NRI who is a former director of M/s Laundry Spot Private Limited for contravening the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

A penalty of Rs 21.96 lakhs has also been levied.

"ED has confiscated agricultural land measuring 4.26 acre worth Rs 1.76 Crore of an NRI, former director of M/s Laundry Spot Private Limited for contravening the provisions of FEMA, 1999. A penalty of Rs 21.96 lakhs has also been levied," tweeted ED.

