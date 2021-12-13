ED confiscates assets of Atiq Ahmed, his wife

New Delhi, Dec 13 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that it has provisionally attached assets consisting of land and bank balance worth Rs 8.14 crore of Don turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his wife Shaista Parveen in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case.

According to the information, the probe agency reportedly found over one and a half dozen real estate firms with dubious transactions linked to Atiq Ahmed and his family.

The case was recently lodged against the jailed gangster by the probe agency.

In April, they sent several summons to his wife, son to join the probe, but they skipped. His son Umar was even charged under section 174 of the IPC (disobeying the public servant).

In UP, the state police lodged 196 FIRs against Atiq Ahmed under various sections including of land grabbing. The ED started its probe on the basis of these FIRs. They gathered information about his assets in various cities of the state, on the basis of which the it initiated proceedings for the confiscation of such properties.

"F&A Associate, Infratech Pvt Ltd and Infra Green Pvt Ltd are under investigation. These companies owned by Aitq Ahmed are under the scanner," said an official.

The ED had earlier interrogated Atiq Ahmed several times at Sabarmati Jail.

