ED moves Delhi court seeking cancellation of interim bail to Vikas Mishra in coal mining scam

Enforcement Directorate has moved a Delhi court seeking cancellation of interim bail of Vikas Mishra, arrested in connection with coal mining scam. Vikas is the brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra.

In a statement, the ED said, "It is evident that the conduct of Vikas Mishra is non cooperative towards the investigation and he is not appearing before investigating agency in the present investigation. Therefore, the interim bail granted to the accused must be cancelled in violation of the terms and conditions of the interim bail."

"Vikas Mishra despite summons issued by the complainant/ED, has willfully neglected, deliberately, intentionally and knowingly avoided his presence before the investigating officer and failed to appear to summon issued to him on June 6. He is accused of the commission of the grave economic offence and is a key link to unearth the modus operandi adopted by the accused persons," it added.

Special CBI court has also sought the response of Vikas Mishra in the matter.

The Court granted interim bail to Vikas till April month on medical grounds and later extended his interim bail.

Special Judge Anurag Sain in an order passed on April 16, said the interim bail has been granted to the accused solely on the basis of medical grounds of the accused and stated that in case the accused violated any of the conditions of the bail, ED has right to move an appropriate application for cancellation of bail. Court also noted that the detailed medical report of the accused was filed by the doctor and the medical conditions of the accused are not good.

Advocate Amit Mahajan, Central Government Standing Counsel along with N.K. Matta, Nitesh Rana, Special Public prosecutor appeared for ED and Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra with Advocate Neeraj Shekhar had appeared for accused Vikas Mishra in the matter.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, on November 27, 2020, a case was registered by CBI, Kolkata against Amit Kumar Dhar, the then general manager, Kunustoria area, ECL Jayesh Chandra Rai, general manager ECL, Kajora Area, Tanmay Das, chief security, ECL Asansol, Dhananjay Rai, Area Security Inspector ECL, Debashish Mukerjee, Security in charge, Kajora area, ECL, Anup Majee alias Lala and unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways, other department and unknown private persons for alleged commission of cognizable offence various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, ED explained in detail in the remand application that the investigation was taken up to trace the proceeds of crime as it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered as a result of illegal coal mining.

( With inputs from ANI )

