ED raids 4 PFI locations in Kerala

New Delhi, Dec 8 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday was conducting raids at four locations of the Popular Front of India in Kerala in connection with a case pertaining to foreign funding.

A highly placed source said that the ED received vital inputs about the funding reportedly received by the PFI through foreign routes. The source said that a few people of Kerala who are living abroad are also under the scanner.

"The people who are on our radar will also be summoned," said a source.

Reacting on the ED action, Mohammed Saqib of the PFI said that they were waiting for the update to make a comment on the matter.

"We are waiting for the update, we will be able to comment once the picture is cleared," he said.

Another PFI official Saleem said he wasn't aware about the ongoing things.

According to the information, four PFI members Atiq-ur-Rahman, Siddiqui, Masud Ahmad and Alam, were recently arrested on October 5 last year by the Uttar Police from Mathura. It was alleged that after Hathras rape and murder case they were allegedly inciting riots in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had claimed that during questioning the four had broken down and confessed that Rauf Sharif, the general secretary of Campus Front of India, which is a student wing of the PFI, helped them financially and allegedly assisted them to incite riots in the state.

It has been alleged that Rauf has foreign connections through which money was being sent to other members. On the basis of the Uttar Pradesh Police case the present case was filed by the ED.

