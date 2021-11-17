ED raids multiple offices of Supertech in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations of real estate company Supertech offices and residence of its chairman RK Arora in a money laundering case, informed sources.

As per the sources, the ED has initiated the process of money laundering investigation against Supertech and its chairman R K Arora in a case related to the alleged illegal construction of twin towers in Noida in collusion with corrupt Noida authority officials.

Earlier in October, the Supreme Court ordered to demolish two of its 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project in Noida.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor