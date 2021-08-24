ED seizes 'conman' Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Chennai-based bungalow, luxurious cars in multiple raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at various locations in Chennai and other places in the case of known 'conman' Sukesh Chandrasekhar and seized a sea-facing bungalow, various luxurious cars, Rs 82.50 lakh and 24 carats gold bar weighing 2 kilograms.

Chandrasekhar's sea-facing luxurious bungalow in Chennai is no less than a resort and have various luxury cars including BMW, Range Rover, Mercedes.

The Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was recorded on the basis of FIR against unknown persons under various offences related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, extortion of money to the tune of Rs 200 crore approximately registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in 2017.

Investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case revealed that Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud, said the ED in a statement, adding the conman has been part of the crime world since the age of 17.

The ED said that Chandrasekhar has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini Jail.

Despite being lodged in jail, the agency said, Chandrashekhar did not stop conning people. "He (with a cellphone procured illegally in the prisons) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party's phone number were belonging to senior Government officers and he while speaking(from the prisons) to these persons, claimed to be government officer offering to help people for a price of course."

Chandrasekhar has extorted money to the tune of Rs 200 crore in this manner, said the ED.

Accordingly, the agency said, searches were conducted under PMLA at the premises of middlemen, one banker and associates of Chandrasekhar.

The banker, Komal Poddar, Vice President, RBL Bank was working as a conduit for the transfer of funds to Sukesh and has also cheated the complainant.

During the search at the residential premises of Komal Poddar, unexplained Indian currency to the tune of Rs 82.50 lakh and 24 carats gold bar weighing 2 kg were seized, said the ED.

The ED further said that it also conducted searches at the residential and business premises of Leena Maria Paul, wife of Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is a small-time actress in Malayalam films and has done some small roles in Hindi movies like Madras Cafe.

During the searches, the address of one more suspected location of Leena was found and on enquiry at this location, it was found that this property (a lavish bungalow in Chennai) is a Benami property of Chandrasekhar and Leena, the ED said.

Chandrashekhar led a lavish life in this bungalow in Chennai, said the ED, adding the house is luxurious sea-facing with home theatre and a fleet of cars and servants.

"Numerous shoes, shades, bags and clothes were recovered during the searches. The shoes included from renowned brands such as Ferragamo, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton and bags of the same brands and of Hermes."

ED said that the rugs in the house were Versace with Italian Marble floors, a dining table and expensive furniture.

"The searches resulted in the seizure of luxurious sea-facing bungalow and 16 high-end luxury cars which includes Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari 458 Italia, Lamborghini Urus, Escalade and Mercedes AMG 63."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor