ED summons KT Jaleel to record statement in connection with money laundering case using IUML's mouthpiece 'Chandrika'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned former Kerala Higher Education Minister and Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA KT Jaleel to record his statement in a money laundering case in connection with the Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) MLA and its National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty and IUML mouthpiece 'Chandrika'.

The ED has also summoned Kunhalikutty for tomorrow and his son PK Ashik for September 7.

The case pertains to money laundering to the tune of Rs 10 crore using the party's mouthpiece 'Chandrika'.

"ED has issued a notice to me in connection with the money laundering case against Kunhalikutty, which I had been raising for a few days inside and outside of the Assembly. I have given my statement regarding this. I will give them some more documents related to this soon," Jaleel said while addressing the media.

"Kunhalikutty has been summoned tomorrow and his son Ashik on 7th of this month. ED has also asked for information about the financial sources of some people. Those things are being given," he added.

Further, the leader said, "Under the guise of Chandrika, the mouthpiece of the Muslim League and the League's institutions, some people have been involved in money laundering. Chandrika has bought four acres of land worth Rs 4.5 crore in Kozhikode earlier. It is said to build the office of the Muslim League. Two acres of it were bought in the name of the son of a prominent leader. Kunhalikutty is probably behind all this. He is managing all these things."

Jaleel reached the ED office at 10.45 am and left at 4 pm. The recording of the statement lasted around 5 hours.

In April, the leader had resigned from his position after the Kerala High Court refused to stay the Lokayukta verdict that charged him with "nepotism, abuse of power and favouritism" in giving government appointment to his second cousin by altering norms.

The Lokayukta verdict had come on a complaint filed by a Muslim Youth League leader in November 2018, alleging that Jaleel's cousin Adeeb was appointed general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, flouting rules.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor