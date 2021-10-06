ED's new sub-zonal office to start functioning in Agartala

The Enforcement Directorate's new sub-zonal office will start functioning in Agartala from Wednesday.

This sub-zonal office is under the jurisdiction of Guwahati Zonal Office-II and it is headed by a Deputy Director having jurisdiction over the state of Tripura.

"New sub-zonal office of Enforcement Directorate will start functioning at its office in Agartala with effect from October 6 (Wednesday)," said the ED in a statement.

The Imphal and Shillong sub-zonal offices have become functional some time back and the process of establishing sub-zonal offices in all the remaining capitals of the states in the North East in this financial year is underway, said the ED.

The establishment of the Agartala sub-zonal office is expected to significantly improve attachment and confiscation of proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and also assist or support the police and other state and central law enforcement agencies in Tripura to prevent the transfer of funds across borders otherwise than through banking channel and thereby further improve overall law enforcement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor