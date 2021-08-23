Effects of the third covid wave will not be felt much, these states will be corona-free by October," experts claim

The whole country is battling with coronavirus since one and a half years. The coronavirus cases have noe started to show a downward trend. The second wave is slowly receding while the threat of third covid wave still persists. Professor Maninder Agarwal, a senior scientist at IIT Kanpur, has now claimed that the possibility of a third wave of corona is negligible.

The spread of the third wave will not be high due to large-scale vaccination, he said. He has made this claim on the basis of a mathematical model. The rate of corona infection will now decrease. He also claimed that states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh would be free from corona infection by October.