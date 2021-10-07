Eight women among 44 first-time SHOs in Delhi Police

Eight women are among 44 first-timer Station House Officers (SHOs) who have been appointed by the Delhi Police, according to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police.

With eight new women SHOs, the city has nine women SHOs within a month's time. The eight women SHOs are Inspectors Alpana Sharma, Poonam Pareek, Dominka Purty, Roshlin Punam Minz, Harjinder Kaur, Pratibha Sharma, Kamini Gupta and Sapna Duggal.

A total of 55 people have been named as SHOs in the latest transfer/posting order issued by the Delhi Police, as per the Office of Delhi Police Commissioner.

In the latest posting order, 34 SHOs who had already served more than 5 years as SHOs have been transferred out and posted in different units. Among them, 18 inspectors have been posted in the Security wing and eight in the Police Training College.

It is to strengthen Delhi Police's efforts to raise a dedicated security battalion to handle high-risk installation security in the capital, including that of courts. Similarly, training and human resource development will get a big boost from the posting of eight experienced Inspectors with field experience as SHOs.

In all, among 79 fresh postings of SHOs in the past one month, 65 officers are first-timers, bringing in fresh outlook and energy into police station management and functioning.

( With inputs from ANI )

