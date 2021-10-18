Elephant found dead in Assam's Goalpara district

A six-year-old elephant was found dead in a paddy field in Goalpara district of Assam forest department officials said.

The elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Shantipara under the jurisdiction of Kanyakuchi Reserve Forest on Friday, a statement by the forest department said.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jitendra Kumar, the elephant might have succumbed to natural death, though the exact cause could be ascertained after the postmortem report.

"The elephant was found dead near Shantipara. The Kanyakuchi RF is not clear because post mortem report is still not available. I have also visited the spot and observed that a herd of elephants could have been present there at the time of its death. We have not found any electric wire or other signs which may indicate that the elephant would have died due to electrocution. Till now I can only say that elephant has died due to natural cause," Kumar added.

Kumar also refuted reports in a section of the media that parts of the carcass had been chopped off by miscreants. He said that the body was intact and no part of it was chopped off.

( With inputs from ANI )

