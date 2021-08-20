Encounter begins in J-K's Awantipora

An encounter started in the Pampore area of Awantipora in wee hours of Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

"#Encounter has started at Khrew, #Pampore area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

On August 13, two days before the Independence Day, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed during an encounter in Kulgam.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor