Encounter begins in J-K's Awantipora
By ANI | Published: August 20, 2021 04:18 AM2021-08-20T04:18:24+5:302021-08-20T04:25:02+5:30
An encounter started in the Pampore area of Awantipora in wee hours of Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
"#Encounter has started at Khrew, #Pampore area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
On August 13, two days before the Independence Day, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed during an encounter in Kulgam.
( With inputs from ANI )
