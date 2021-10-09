Encounter begins in J-K's Srinagar

An encounter between the security forces and terrorists started in the Methan area of Srinagar on Saturday, as per the police.

"Second #Encounter has started at Methan area of #Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police's official Twitter handle.

Earlier on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police eliminated a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in an encounter.

( With inputs from ANI )

