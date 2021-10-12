Encounter between terrorists, security forces underway in J-K's Shopian

Another new encounter broke out on Tuesday morning between the security forces and terrorists in the Feeripora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

"Encounter has started at Feeripora area of Shopian. Police and Security Forces are on the job," the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor