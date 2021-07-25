Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Munand area of Kulgam district, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday.

"Encounter has started at Munand area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

