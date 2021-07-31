Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police informed "#Encounter has started at Nagberan-Tarsar forest area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

