Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama
By ANI | Published: July 31, 2021 08:31 AM2021-07-31T08:31:04+5:302021-07-31T08:40:03+5:30
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.
In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police informed "#Encounter has started at Nagberan-Tarsar forest area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
