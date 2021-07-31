Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

By ANI | Published: July 31, 2021 08:31 AM2021-07-31T08:31:04+5:302021-07-31T08:40:03+5:30

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama | Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Next

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police informed "#Encounter has started at Nagberan-Tarsar forest area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app