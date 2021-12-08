Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Check Cholan area of Shopian on Wednesday morning.

"Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police today.

( With inputs from ANI )

