Encounter breaks out in J-K's Bandipora

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Sumblar area of Bandipora, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday.
The operation is being carried out by Police and security forces at Shokbaba forest.
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
