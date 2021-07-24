Encounter breaks out in J-K's Bandipora

By ANI | Published: July 24, 2021 08:29 AM2021-07-24T08:29:41+5:302021-07-24T08:40:02+5:30

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Sumblar area of Bandipora, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday.

The operation is being carried out by Police and security forces at Shokbaba forest.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

