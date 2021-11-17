Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

By ANI | Published: November 17, 2021 05:14 PM2021-11-17T17:14:24+5:302021-11-17T17:25:02+5:30

An encounter broke out between security forces and unidentified terrorists on Wednesday at the Pombay area of Kulgam.

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam | Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

Next

An encounter broke out between security forces and unidentified terrorists on Wednesday at the Pombay area of Kulgam.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "#Encounter has started at Pombay area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app