Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and unidentified terrorists on Wednesday at the Pombay area of Kulgam.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "#Encounter has started at Pombay area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

( With inputs from ANI )

