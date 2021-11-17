Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam
By ANI | Published: November 17, 2021 05:14 PM2021-11-17T17:14:24+5:302021-11-17T17:25:02+5:30
An encounter broke out between security forces and unidentified terrorists on Wednesday at the Pombay area of Kulgam.
Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "#Encounter has started at Pombay area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
