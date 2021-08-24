Encounter breaks out in J-K's Sopore

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore in the late-night on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

"Police and security forces are on the job," it said.

"#Encounter has started at #Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor