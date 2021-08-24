Encounter breaks out in J-K's Sopore
By ANI | Published: August 24, 2021 03:01 AM2021-08-24T03:01:05+5:302021-08-24T03:10:02+5:30
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore in the late-night on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
"Police and security forces are on the job," it said.
"#Encounter has started at #Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
