Encounter, search operation underway at J-K's Rajouri

By ANI | Published: October 12, 2021 07:41 AM2021-10-12T07:41:33+5:302021-10-12T07:50:02+5:30

An encounter and search operation is underway in the Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri adjoining the Poonch sector where one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army had lost their lives during a counter-terror operation on Monday.

Encounter, search operation underway at J-K's Rajouri | Encounter, search operation underway at J-K's Rajouri

Encounter, search operation underway at J-K's Rajouri

Next

An encounter and search operation is underway in the Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri adjoining the Poonch sector where one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army had lost their lives during a counter-terror operation on Monday.

More details in the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Indian ArmyTwo indian armyFour indian armyFour armyAn indian army