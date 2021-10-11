Encounter starts in J-K's Bandipora

Published: October 11, 2021 06:31 AM

An encounter between security forces and terrorists started on Monday in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

"#Encounter has started at Gundjahangir, #Hajin area of #Bandipora. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, an unidentified terrorist was neutralised by the security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. A policeman also suffered injuries in the encounter with the terrorist.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

