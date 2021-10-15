Encounter starts in J-K's Pulwama

An encounter between security forces and terrorists started in the Wahibug area in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, as per the police on Friday.

Encounter starts in J-K's Pulwama

"Encounter has started at Wahibug area of Pulwama. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," read a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

