Encounter underway between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Awantipora

An encounter has started between terrorists and the security forces in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora.

According to the police, the security forces are undertaking the operation.

"An encounter has started in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral, Awantipora. Police and Army are undertaking the operation. Details awaited," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor