Encounter with terrorists underway in J-K's Poonch
By ANI | Published: October 11, 2021 12:36 PM2021-10-11T12:36:56+5:302021-10-11T12:45:07+5:30
An encounter between the Army and terrorists began on Monday morning in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO).
The Army launched a cordon and search operation in villages close to Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote jurisdiction of the district, based on intelligence inputs.
"Based on intelligence inputs, the Indian Army launched a cordon and search operation in villages close to DKG in Surankote jurisdiction of Poonch district of J-K today morning. The encounter with terrorists is going on," Defence PRO said.
( With inputs from ANI )
