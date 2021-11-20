Engineer, officer arrested for taking bribe in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Nov 20 Jammu and Kashmir police said on Saturday that it has arrested an executive engineer and an assistant accounts officer in J&K's Kupwara district for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

A police statement said that a team of police headed by a superintendent of police (SP) arrested an executive engineer of the power development department, Mohammad Maqbool Lone and assistant accounts officer, Ghulam Mohammad Wani on the basis of a complaint lodged against them.

"Rs 20,000 have been recovered from their possession which they had taken as bribe from the complainant.

"An executive magistrate of Handwara tehsil was also present when the bribe money was recovered.

"Both of them have been arrested after registration of a case against them under the relevant sections of law," police statement said.

