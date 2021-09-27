Ensure COVID-19 vaccination, monthly health check-ups for all workers engaged in construction of new Parliament building: PM Modi

After reviewing the ongoing construction work of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued instructions to ensure that all the workers engaged at the site are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday.

He further asked officials to conduct monthly health check-ups of all workers.

The Prime Minister also said that once the construction work is complete, a digital archive for all construction workers engaged at the site must be set up, which should reflect their personal details including their name, the name of the place they belong to, their picture and should recognise their contribution to the construction work.

Further, all workers should also be given a certificate about their role and participation in this endeavour, he added.

According to a statement issued by the PMO today, the Prime Minister conducted an on-site inspection and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the new Parliament building on the evening of September 26, 2021.

He ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at the site and laid emphasis on the timely completion of the project.

The Prime Minister interacted with the workers engaged at the site and also enquired about their well-being. He stressed that they are engaged in pious and historic work.

As per the PMO, the surprise inspection by the Prime Minister was done with minimal security detail. "He spent over an hour at the site," it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor