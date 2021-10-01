Environment ministry to come up with draft policy on electronic waste soon

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will soon come up with a draft policy on electronic waste, sources said.

Electronic waste includes discarded computer monitors, motherboards, mobile phones and chargers, compact discs, headphones, television sets, air conditioners and refrigerators.

The guidelines for Environmental Compensation Charges (ECC) under e-waste rules have been prepared in December 2020 and submitted before the National Green Tribunal.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued show-cause notices to 1001 Producers during FY 20-21 for non-compliance under the e-waste rules, sources in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) extends the responsibility of producers beyond the consumer stage for collection, storage, transportation and environmentally sound dismantling and recycling of e-waste and creating awareness among consumers through the instrument of EPR Authorisation.

