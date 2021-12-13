Envoys of four nations present credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday accepted credentials from envoys of four countries- Cuba, Ghana, Mongolia and Sierra Leone at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Alejandro Simancas Marin, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, High Commissioner of Republic of Ghana, Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador of Mongolia and Rashid Sesay, High Commissioner of the Republic of Sierra Leone presented their credentials, according to Rashtrapati Bhavan's statement.

Following the presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the four envoys separately. He congratulated them on their appointments and highlighted the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries and the multifaceted relationship that India enjoyed with them.

Further, the President also wished them success in the strengthening of bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the Ambassadors and High Commissioners, the President also conveyed his personal regards to their leadership. Envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India, according to Rashtrapati Bhavan's statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor