EPFO: Good news for employees! Interest money will be credited to PF account before Diwali

There is good news for the members of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). EPFO members will soon receive interest on PF. EPFO is likely to deposit interest on PF in the employee's account before Diwali.

Meanwhile, 6.5 crore EPFO ​​subscribers are awaiting interest on PF amount. In such cases, the amount can be given to the members as a gift before Diwali. According to media reports, the officials said that while the employees and pensioners will get dearness allowance in their account from the government, the amount of EPFO ​​interest will also be transferred to their account.

The EPFO's central board has decided to pay interest at 8.5%. EPFO has sought Finance Ministry approval on 8.5% interest. So now it is hoped that this will be sealed by the government soon. The money will be transferred to the accounts of employees and pensioners immediately after the EPFO ​​gets approval from the Ministry of Finance for 8.5% interest for the financial year 2020-2021. Therefore, the money is expected to reach the account before Diwali.

1. Know PF Balance via SMS: To check the amount in your PF account through SMS, you need to message 7738299899 from your registered mobile number. You have to send this message by typing EPFOHO UAN ENG. ENG means you will get information in English language. But if you want information in any other language, you have to enter the first three letters of the language you want instead of ENG. The facility is available in Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. It is mandatory to have your number registered with EPFO ​​to message this number.

2. Members registered on the UAN portal will be able to know their account balance by making a missed call. You will need to make a missed call on 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number. After this you will get the details of PF through the message of EPFO. This call will automatically disconnect after two rings. There will be no charge for this service. EPFO provides UAN service, through which account holders can view their PF account balance.