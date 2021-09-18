EPFO issues important notice to it's account holders, check out details

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has issued an important notice to its 6 crore account holders. If you are a PF account holder, it will also help you a lot. Meanwhile, EPFO has issued alerts to all its customers. EPFO has warned its 6 crore PF account holders against sharing personal information and downloading any kind of app.

EPFO has given this information on its Twitter handle. For any employed person, the amount of his provident fund i.e. PF is the most important. This amount is the most important fund for future security. This is where the money is deposited, as well as the interest on that PF. In such a situation, you need to be very careful about your PF money.

The EPFO said in the alert, "EPFO never asks its account holders for UAN number, Aadhaar number, PAN number or bank details on phone calls or EPFO makes any phone calls to its account holders."

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has advised its account holders to beware of any fake calls. The EPFO said in the alert, "#EPFO never asks it's members to share their personal details. Stay alert & beware of fraudsters.."



