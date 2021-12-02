ESIC official, others booked for misappropriation of funds

New Delhi, Dec 2 Acting on a complaint by the ESIC Department, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against few persons including an official working with the ESIC Hospital at Peenya, Bengaluru, an official said.

"The complaint reads that the accused was posted at ESIC, Branch Office, Bommasandra for three years. He served there during 2016 to 2019. During this tenure the alleged accused had connived with others and allegedly misappropriated the benefit payments from ESIC Branch Office, Bommasandra and other Branch Offices to the tune of Rs. 96,43,936," the official said.

The shocking part of the complaint is the accused also misused his position and created fake employer registration through self registration portal of ESIC for employers with an intention to cheat.

"It was further alleged that the accused had misused his official position and created fake employer registrations through self-registration portal of ESIC for employers and used fake or unused insurance numbers in the name of illegal beneficiaries for availing the benefits fraudulently," the official said.

After receiving the complaint, the CBI registered a case and started the probe.

A team of elite officials of the CBI was roped in to look into the matter. The official said that the team conducted raids in several locations including Hubli, Bengaluru (Karnataka) and were able to recover incriminating documents.

"These documents will be crucial evidences against the accused. We are probing it and will update further," the official said.

Soon, the CBI will summon a number of persons connected to the case and will record their testimonies. Their statements will play a crucial role in bringing home the guilt of the accused.

Further probe into the matter is on.

