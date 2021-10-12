Evaluation of COVID-19 vaccine for children under progress: MoS Health Bharati Pawar

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday said that evaluation of COVID -19 vaccine for children is under progress.

She said the vaccine will be launched after taking the opinion of experts and approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI).

"Work and evaluation is going on. Discussions are going on with the expert committee after which there will be a review. DGCI has not approved. Experts will give their recommendation and only then the vaccine will come and whenever it comes, you will come to know that," she said.

"The process is on and we don't interfere in this matter. Will go ahead after discussions with experts," the minister said.

Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, has submitted data for clinical trials in the age group of 2-18 years to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the Subject Experts Committee and it has given a positive recommendation, sources said.

( With inputs from ANI )

