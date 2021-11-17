Every Sikh wishes to pay offerings there: Naqvi congratulates on reopening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor

Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday congratulated everyone on reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from today saying, every Sikh wishes to pay his-her offering there.

"Every Sikh wishes to pay his-her offering at of Kartarpur Sahib. It was stopped due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Even before that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has worked under adverse conditions to open the Kartarpur Corridor. Now it has been reopened again, I congratulate everyone," said Naqvi.

Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said that the government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from November 17.

The movement of pilgrims through the Kartarpur corridor was suspended in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The corridor connects the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to India.

( With inputs from ANI )

