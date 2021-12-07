Ex-IAF man held after 11 years of killing his first wife, 2 daughters

Bengaluru, Dec 7 An Indian Air Force sergeant, who killed his wife and two daughters to get married to another woman, has been arrested after 11 years by the Karnataka Police from Assam, police said on Tuesday.

Dharam Singh Yadav (54) from Haryana was arrested at Nellie, a town in Assam, where he lived with his second wife and two children. The police got a clue on him after they got to know that he was still receiving pension from the IAF.

Yadav had joined the IAF in 1987 and retired in 1997. He was married to Anu Yadav from New Delhi. He had two daughters aged 14 years and eight years. After retirement Yadav purchased a house in Vidyaranyapuram of Bengaluru and lived with his family. He worked as an officer in the purchase department of a private company.

Yadav had uploaded his information on marriage portals seeking a bride, claiming that he was unmarried. One woman from Assam had shown interest in his proposal and agreed to marry him.

While preparing to marry the new woman, Yadav hatched a plan to get rid of his wife and two daughters. In 2008, he assaulted his wife Anu Yadav and daughters with a wooden log and killed all of them.

To divert the police investigation, he had slit the throat of wife Anu Yadav and also took away gold jewellery. Later, he enacted a drama before the police that robbers have killed his wife and daughters for gold jewellery.

The police after gathering circumstantial evidence suspected Yadav and took him into their custody. He confessed to the crime during the questioning.

Yadav was sent to jail. After spending 14 months in prison he hatched a conspiracy to escape from there.

The police said that Yadav claimed to have kidney issues and was taken to a hospital. He somehow managed to take chili powder along with him. The prison authorities took him to the Urology department for consultation where the doctors asked the policemen accompanying him to make him drink water and walk for some time. While walking inside the hospital, Yadav threw chilli powder on the policemen and escaped with handcuffs on.

After escaping, Yadav went back to his village in Haryana. Since his first wife Anu Yadav's family and relatives hounded him, he ran away to Assam. He worked at a bar and married the Assamese woman, and started his life all over again.

Back in Karnataka, the police department was pulled up by the court on undetected cases. DCP (South) Harish Pandey had ordered an inquiry. The new team received confirmation that the accused was still drawing a pension from the army.

The police team went to Haryana and managed to elicit information from the locals and found that he was living in Assam. With the cooperation of the Assam Police, the team from Bengaluru managed to nab Yadav.

