Exams of all degree colleges of Mangalore University cancelled

Published: August 4, 2021 05:27 AM

In view of rising cases of COVID-19 in the neighbouring states, Karnataka's Mangalore University on Tuesday cancelled the exams of all its degree colleges, until further notice.

In view of rising cases of COVID-19 in the neighbouring states, Karnataka's Mangalore University on Tuesday cancelled the exams of all its degree colleges, until further notice.

In a notice, the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rajendra KV of Dakshina Kannada ordered to cancel exams of all degree colleges affiliated to Mangalore University, to prevent spreading COVID cases, till further order.

Karnataka reported 1,674 new cases, 38 deaths, and 1,376 recoveries on August 3. With that, the active case tally of the state is at 24,280.

