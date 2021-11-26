Exchange of fire between security forces, Naxals near C'garh's Bandarpara

Exchange of fire took place between Bijapur District Reserve Guard team and Naxals in Bandarpara area of Kondagaon district in the state on Friday.

Speaking on this, Inspector General of Bastar Range, P Sundarraj said, "Around 10:15 hours today, there was an exchange of fire between Bijapur DRG team and Naxals near Bandarpara."

"Tents and other materials recovered indicate the presence of 12 to 15 Naxals in the area. Search operation underway," he said.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

