Exhibition of rare ancient coins at Bhopal's State Museum attracts people

Rare ancient coins dating back from the seventh century BC to medieval times are on display in the exhibition hall of the State Museum here.

Named the 'The Heritage of Coins', the exhibition will continue till Wednesday.

The collection of these rare coins organised by Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar Archaeological Research Institute under the aegis of Directorate Archaeological Archives and Museum, belongs to Dr RC Thakur at Ashwini Shodh Sansthan, Mahidpur, District Ujjain. The exhibition can be viewed free of charge from 11 am to 5 pm. BK Lokhande, former president of the state museum, said that the coins displayed in this exhibition give information about a long period of history and coins of different metals prevalent in it.

These coins are of precious metals like gold, silver, zinc, copper etc. These coins give information that there was a technique of minting coins and stamping their emblem on them about 2,700 years ago. This is an indicator of the advancement of science in those times. According to Lokhande, the circulation of coins started in our country from the time of 16 districts. These coins put barter out of circulation.

It is noteworthy that currency (coins) have a special place in the cultural history of India. Initially, the common people used the cow for barter. But due to the difficulty in the division of the unit of currency, pieces of metal were used as currency.

Coins began in circulation around 800 BC, indicating a systematic history of currency. Coins of metals like copper, silver, gold, zinc, lead etc. were issued. This exhibition of rare coins is useful and informative for students, archaeology enthusiasts and the general public.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor