Expansion and development of airports is a continuous process: MoS Civil Aviation

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Dr VK Singh on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the expansion and development of the airports including those in the metro cities is a continuous process and is undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) or the concerned airport.

He stated that it is a continuous process and is undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) or the concerned airport operator from time to time depending upon elements like commercial viability, traffic demand, availability of land etc.

Issues of land availability for expansion and development of airports are regularly taken up with the concerned stakeholders including State governments, he added.

He further added that based on the demand, the concerned airport operators at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports have undertaken expansion works.

He said that in Delhi, the expansion of Terminals 1 and 3 and the construction of the 4th runway is underway.

In Chennai, the reconstruction of the integrated terminal building and allied works are going on, he said.

In the city of Kolkata, the construction of a Technical Block and ATC Tower along with the construction of Hangars and airside capacity enhancement is underway.

He also said that Bengaluru is witnessing the construction of Terminal 2. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, expansion of passenger terminal building and airside infrastructure is also going on.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor