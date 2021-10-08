External forces will not be allowed to violate our territory, assures IAF chief

On the occasion of 89th Indian Air Force Day, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Friday said that these are crucial times with regards to security scenario and external forces will not be allowed to violate our territory.

"When I look at the security scenario we face today, I'm acutely conscious that I've assumed command at a crucial time. We must demonstrate to the nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate our territory," said Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari at Hindon airbase.

Addressing the issue of a complex security environment in our region, Chaudhari said, "The prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh was a testament to Indian Air Force's combat readiness... The security environment in our region and beyond has been impacted by the complex interplay of geopolitical forces."

"Moreover, the advent of new domains over and above the traditional domains of land, sea and air have resulted in a paradigm shift in the way military operations will be conducted," he added.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane were present at the 89th Indian Air Force Day celebrations held at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

IAF chief Chaudhari presented the Vayu Sena Medal - Gallantry to officers.

The air display during the event started with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War.

The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.

( With inputs from ANI )

