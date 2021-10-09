Extortion case: Enforcement Directorate arrests Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case.

ED officials produced them in a Delhi Court and sought a 14 days remand of them.

The financial probe agency has arrested them in the extortion racket under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which was being run from a Delhi jail.

Sukesh and Leena Maria Paul along with several other accused were earlier arrested by Delhi Police in the case was currently in Judicial custody.

Recently, two co-accused Pradeep Ramdani and Deepak Ramnani have been arrested by the ED in the same case.

A Delhi Court on Friday accepted ED application to first question Sukesh and his wife Leena in Central Jail, Tihar and if required, arrest them in the money laundering case.

Sukesh is accused of extortion Rs 200 crore from a wife of a businessman. The businessman is lodged in jail on charges of cheating and money laundering.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor