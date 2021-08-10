Fact Check! Mark sheets of students promoted in class 10 & 12 this year will not be valid in government jobs?

Coronavirus has been wreaking havoc in India and across the world for the past year. The virus has had the greatest impact on the education system. Schools-colleges have been shut for the past year due to the virus. In addition, there was no board exam like 10th-12th, which increased the anxiety of the parents along with the students.

Class 10 & 12 grade students were judged on the basis of previous assessments without taking the exam in view of the pandemic. Will students who have passed the Corona period face difficulties in getting government jobs in the future? such claims are being made online. Many doubts are being raised about the future of those who passed in the Corona period.

A message has been circulating on social media with a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that says those who have been promoted in 10th and 12th classes should pay attention. The results of 10th and 12th class students of Corona period will not be recognized in government jobs.

This year, marks have been given to the students without giving exams. Therefore, the marksheets of these students will not be considered in government jobs.

But is this claim that goes viral on social media true? An inquiry was conducted by the Verification Department of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Central Government to find out the answer to this question.

The PIB's fact check wing investigated the claim. Verified PIB fact check. PIB has uploaded the information on their official Twitter handle.

Claim: Mark sheets of students who are promoted in 10th and 12th this year will not be valid in government jobs.

PIBFactCheck