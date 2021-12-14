FACT CHECK! Modi govt giving loan at 2% interest on Aadhaar card

Aadhar card is a very important document for all of us. Every work requires a government or private Aadhar card. Meanwhile, numerous messages on social media are constantly going viral. Often not all of these messages are true but some of the messages are rumor-spreading, fake. In such cases, it is very important to check the authenticity of such false messages before sending them to others. One such message is currently going viral on social media. In which it is said that the central government is providing loan facility on Aadhar card.

The message is that the government is giving loans at 2% interest under the Prime Minister's plan has been claimed in a viral message. It also offers a 50 per cent discount. PIB Fact Check sent a tweet from its Twitter account warning people to be careful. The government has not come up with such a plan and the message giving such misinformation is completely false and fabricated. Therefore, you are urged to be careful. In its fact check, PIB has stated that the claim that loans are being given on Aadhar card under PM scheme is false.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has alerted the public. People are being deceived by making fake messages in the name of Modi government. You are told not to be fooled by such messages. It is also advised not to forward such message anywhere. It also appeals not to share your private information with anyone by getting caught in the trap of messages. During the Corona period, many fake messages went viral. The PIB made several attempts to prevent the spread of false news during this period.